The Science Behind Why Women Cry More Than Men

You know when you see a group of guys just bawling on the street, and you think, “Wow, men just cry over everything”? Probably not, because this (usually) doesn’t happen.

It’s not just a sexist stereotype that women tend to let the waterworks flow more freely than men. There are actually some damn good reasons this is the case, so we enlisted the help of psychology and psychiatry professors Dr. Louann Brizendine and Dr. Ad Vingerhoets to elaborate on the science of why women cry more than men -- and it’s not just “hormones, bro.” (But yeah, those too.)



Fertility has a lot to do with it, which is something humans need

According to Dr. Brizendine, expect the tears to have a much higher flow rate during the fertile years, between ages 13 and 50 (only 37 years!), thanks in part to the hormonal changes that come with the ability to conceive and carry a baby. “Basically, the fluctuating hormones of your menstrual cycle go up and down more aggressively” during this time, she says. “We call it ‘crying over dog food commercials’ in my clinic. Anything can trigger you into crying. You can cry at the drop of a hat.”