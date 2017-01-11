Organic Milk Lasts So Much Longer Than Regular Milk. Why Is That?

Milk, for most adults, is more of a condiment than a main attraction: half-and-half in coffee, whole milk over cereal, and so on. Since you’re not guzzling glasses of milk like you did when you were 6, keeping it fresher for longer is in your best interest.

If you’ve noticed a discrepancy between the shelf life of organic milk and regular milk, you’re not alone. But why is that the case, given that they’re both milk, after all? We scoured the dairy world and found the experts who could give us an answer.