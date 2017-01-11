Here's the Real Reason Why Your Stomach Growls

Why does your stomach growl?

“Our digestive tract is a very long tube of muscles, it starts at our mouths and goes down to our butts. Our stomachs are constantly moving to keep itself clean, and move through any fluids.”



Why does it make a loud noise?

“Basically, what you’re really hearing is the air moving around in the stomach when it’s empty. When it’s empty you don’t have anything to absorb the sounds, when you have a full stomach you’re not going to hear that churning as much. So the growling you’re hearing is our stomach churning waiting for us to put the food in it -- and it’s louder because there is no food or cushioning to absorb food.”

