Why Do We Biologically Crave Food That Will Kill Us?

Unhealthy food makes you sick, and you still can't resist

We can trace a lot of our modern-day ills back to the rise of processed foods that have taken over basically everything during the last 40 or so years. Dr. Dian Griesel, co-author of TurboCharged, says that modern trends in refined foods -- which include processed, sugar- and fat-laden culinary delights like oatmeal cream pies -- aren't just plumping us up. They're extremely desirable even though we know they're making us fat.



This contributes to a cycle of sickness that's difficult to escape once you're trapped in it. "The rise of obesity and other modern diseases such as... cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, high triglycerides, and hypoglycemia, to name a few -- along with so-called 'food addiction' -- are all the end result of consuming too many of these 'engineered' modern foods in our daily diets," Griesel says.



Still, given all this, wouldn't it be advantageous for your survival to find kale more delicious than Twinkies? Well, yes, but there are some explanations for why that turns out not to be the way things work in reality.