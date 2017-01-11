Why Booze Makes You Poop

Alcohol is great. Alcohol is fun. Alcohol also, quite brutally, gives you the runs. Most people have experienced the feeling of waking up after a particularly rowdy night out, head throbbing, then making a desperate break for the bathroom. And let's be honest: This ain't your average No. 2.

All those drinks that seemed like such a great idea the night before suddenly want to leave your body at the speed of light, which, naturally, isn't all that pleasant.

So what's up with this gut-wrenching reaction? We talked to Dr. Urvish Shah, gastroenterologist in Lansing, Michigan, to find out.