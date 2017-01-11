Why Eating More Fat Could Be the Key to Your Weight Loss

For years, people assumed that eating fat makes you fat, which is actually pretty reasonable. But as the low-fat craze took off, obesity rates continued to skyrocket, throwing that logic out the window.

Now, it's becoming more and more apparent that eating certain kinds of fat could actually help you lose weight -- with some caveats, of course.



Fat keeps you satisfied

The bottom line is that eating fatty foods makes you feel full and satisfied, both noble goals of most human beings who don't want to starve to death. This is a feeling you've experienced after eating a bacon cheeseburger… and you can probably guess that eating bacon cheeseburgers on the regular is not a good weight-loss strategy.