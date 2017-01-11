Facebook Is Getting in the Way of Your Happiness

Think back to the last time you spent the day doing better things than checking your notifications. Didn’t it feel like a great weight lifting from not only your thumb and index finger, but also your soul?

That feeling is no coincidence. Spending less time on Facebook might be just as important for your health as eating right. Social media’s got its place for staying in touch, but it’s become so much more -- and so much less -- thanks to ad saturation, oversharers, and idiots in their natural habitat.

Over the years, many studies have shown that Facebook is running you down mentally, and this past year saw a boom in "Facebook is bad for you" research. Now if only you could just… deactivate… that account…