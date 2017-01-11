Why It's Virtually Impossible for Most of America to Eat Healthy

As Pollan explains throughout the article, these lobbying forces have been able to squash regulations that would negatively impact the bottom line of Big Food, such as controls on junk-food marketing, fair farming practices, and the pollution of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs, also known as factory farms).

Even the first lady's vegetable garden was opposed by these groups

To emphasize her efforts for the Let's Move! campaign, Michelle Obama planted a vegetable garden on the White House lawn in the spring of 2009. That's nice, who could object to that?

If you guessed "Big Food," you win an ear of pesticide-covered corn! Although the first lady rarely referred to it as an organic garden, it basically was, using compost and insects instead of chemical fertilizer and pesticides. The lobbyists who care about these kinds of things asked Michelle to throw some pesticides on that garden -- what kind of message did she want to send the children [about the glory of conventional, mass-produced produce]?!