8 Reasons Why Humans Are Better Runners Than Any Other Animal on the Planet

1. We get sweaty

Sure, it’s a drag to be wiping dripping sweat off your forehead, under your arms, behind your kneecaps. But guess what? Sweating is the human body’s brilliant method of quickly shedding heat. With sweat glands all over our bodies, we can cool our bodies down before any danger of overheating kicks in. Also, aside from that one guy you see who could use a trip to the body wax salon, our general lack of body hair makes it a lot easier to cool off. Take that, lion.



2. We have big butts

And we cannot lie (sorry, couldn’t help it). Take a look at the runners in animal kingdom and you won’t see too many copious derrieres. Too bad for them, because our booties, specifically our gluteus maximus muscles, are uniquely shaped to help in propelling the body forward while running. Need further proof? Even runners with prosthetic limbs can go the distance because of gluteal strength.

