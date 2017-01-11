Why Most People Who Want to Lose Weight Won't

In late 2013, I was pushing close to 300lb, and was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea. I had to use a CPAP machine at night to prevent myself from waking up in a panic, gasping for breath. Worse, my feet were going numb due to back problems, muscle issues, or blood sugar problems -- the doctors weren't able to identify the cause, so they simply prescribed medication to take away my nerve sensation. I began to question whether I would get to see my own children graduate from college, get married, and have children of their own.

I knew I had to do something, but I felt that yet another diet would lead me right back to where it always did : failure. Instead, I decided to try a different route ; I began to think about a gradual approach of changing my movement and eating habits toward more healthier alternatives that I still enjoyed.