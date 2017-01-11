If It's So Easy to Replace Artificial Food Ingredients, Why Don't More Companies Do It?

If you didn't know, Kraft got rid of artificial ingredients in its mac & cheese back in January -- and sold 50 million boxes without even having to say, "See guys, it's not processed junk!"

The company just revealed the new recipe, marketing it as "the world's biggest blind taste test." And it really does pass for the old stuff, right down to that token radioactive color, which is now made from spices like paprika and turmeric (Yellow 5 and 6 dyes, you won't be missed).

Kraft is only the latest food company to cut out artificial ingredients, joining Hershey's, Taco Bell, and others. Many are still doin' the same old processed dirty as before. But if even mac & cheese can become real food -- yes, with its cheese powder and post-apocalypse shelf life -- why can't any other product? We chatted up industry experts to find out.

