The Weird Science Behind Why You Love Pringles

Science has spoken, and it turns out that Pringles are perfect chips -- at least, they're perfect chips for testing how sound affects your eating experience.

Yes, sound. Chefs have long known that visual presentation plays a role in the eating experience, and smell is inextricably linked with taste, but new research shows that flavor is even more complex than previously believed. And one scientist has made a career of studying the interactions of senses, and what that might mean for the future of food.

Yes, there's someone who studies chips for a living

Charles Spence is a professor of experimental psychology at Oxford University, where he runs the Crossmodal Research Laboratory. This is the sort of lab that makes its name exploring the myriad ways the senses interact with and influence each other, which departs from the traditional approach of examining the senses in isolation. His unconventional research angle earned Spence a bit of unconventional "praise" -- he and his co-author, Massimiliano Zampini, took home the Ig Nobel Prize for Nutrition in 2008 for their research on potato chips.