This Is What Saturated Fats Actually Do to Your Body

Foods high in fat, especially saturated fat, are bad for you. A high-fat diet is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease as well as metabolic disorders like obesity and type 2 diabetes. So why does saturated fat have these effects on the body? What's going on in your body when you eat a fatty meal?

I've been studying circadian clocks -- internal biological clocks -- and how they affect human health and disease for about 30 years.

These clocks exist in all cells throughout the brain and body. They regulate the timing of processes, such as keeping important metabolic and inflammatory responses in check in fat and immune cells. And if the clocks in our cells can no longer tell accurate time, those cell processes won't occur at the "right" time of day or night.