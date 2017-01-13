Hardwired to Hate Cheese: The Science Behind Why Some People Find It Super Gross

Fair point: You can't just condition people to hate cheese for your own sick experiments. What makes cheese interesting, however, is that it does provoke revulsion in some people without inducing vomiting and diarrhea. What's up with that?

Some people just sat around and smelled cheese all day… for science!

The researchers recruited 332 people in France to participate in their cheese study, and first decided to confuse them by asking them how much they liked or disliked 75 different foods. They then zeroed in on the answers about cheese, selecting 15 people who loved it and 15 people who hated it.

Then came the fun part of the experiment, which was too fancy and expensive to conduct with everybody. You can probably figure out what it was: The people were divided "anti" and "pro" groups, and started eating cheese.