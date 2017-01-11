21st Century Work Is Killing You

On some level, the human endeavor of “work” has always been fraught with peril. Back in the days when that peril meant hunting for food while fending off predators who were hunting you for food, the hazards of the workplace were fairly clear.

Today’s typical office drone doesn’t face the self-evident dangers of a hunter-gatherer, or a coal miner, for that matter, but that seemingly innocuous 9-to-5 can still be deadly -- and not just in a “my boss is really killing me this week” kind of way, either. Depending on how you’re handling yourself and your job, working yourself to death can be more than just a euphemism.