Showering with Soap Every Day Is Actually Bad for You

But given your druthers, Chutkan recommends choosing mild soaps over antibacterial soaps and harsh shampoos, and -- get this -- recommends only washing your armpits and groin region with soap every day, unless you've been rolling around in mud. This may (hopefully) sound crazy to you, but Chutkan argues merely rinsing the rest of your body while you bathe will suffice, and likewise, maintain the bacteria in your microbiome that could help prevent acne and eczema, according to the report. Sorry, loofah, but it was fun while it lasted.

"Dirt doesn’t cause disease -- but repeatedly killing off the good bacteria on our skin may actually harm our immunity," she said. "Think about that the next time you swap a little bit of dirt for some body wash."