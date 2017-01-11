Wow, Sitting Is Way Worse for You Than You Thought

On the scale of "Modern Killers," sitting too much in an office job doesn't seem nearly as bad for you as antibiotic-resistant bacteria or sugar-laden processed foods. After all, sitting's not such a raw deal when there are bills to pay.

And you can always find some time to stand up and stretch out, right? That's where things get worse: new findings suggest that you really shouldn't sit more than three measly hours in a day.



Really? Three hours is all you get?

It's easy to hear the warnings about sitting "too long" and wonder what that even means. Well, that's what scientists are for: sitting for more than three hours a day leads to almost 4% of all deaths, which may not sound like much, but is significant considering you're usually under no other risk when you're sitting around at your desk or on your couch.