What a Former Marine Learned in a Month of Women's Fitness Classes

Exercise is empowerment

After an hour with the "Vixen Army," I saw how group fitness can give anyone the confidence to say, "Fuck you, bring it on."

The Vixen Workout, for those unfamiliar, is an hour-long hip-hop dance class based around that classic dance move: "watch me shake my ass." After the first chest thrust we learned, the instructor corrected one girl by saying, "Ain't nobody buying you drinks with a shake like that, girl."



Zumba is better exercise than your "cardio" day

Zumba is no joke. It’s an hour-long class based loosely on salsa and merengue music that looks like it could have been a dance number in From Justin to Kelly. I have about as much Latin in me as a Cheerio, and just trying to keep up with the instructor made for the toughest dance class I did the entire month. You don't stop moving for the entire hour, and not a single song slows down the pace. So before you make fun of your mom for going on the Zumba Cruise, realize she's probably working out harder than you are.