American Workplaces Are Unhealthy. Here's How to Fix Them.

A "healthy" office should be safe, empowering, and fulfilling for employees… and, dare I say, fun. With that, here are some ideas for progressive health and wellness initiatives that may even have you wanting to get up for work.

Give employees the right to disconnect

The French government recently passed a new labor law to amend the country's working circumstances. Granted, the bill was unpopular with citizens overall (it ultimately shifted a good deal of power from workers to managers), but one of its provisions supports the worker's right to disconnect -- which is something we can certainly benefit from in America, too.

In our high-tech era, it's become the norm to bring our office lives home with us; to check work emails at the dinner table and take business calls on vacation. Somewhere along the line (I'm looking at you, iPhone), we conceived the notion that we always have to be "on." This unbalanced lifestyle blurs the line of work life and personal life, a line we need to honor for the sake of our well-being and productivity when we are on the clock. The newly passed overtime rule is definitely a step in the right direction -- at least if you do stay until 9pm to work on those Excel spreadsheets, you'll finally be compensated for it.