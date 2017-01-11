The Habits of People Who Beat Their Hatred of Exercise and Got in Shape

That day (and true story, I’m not making this up!), Smith received a Thrillist email featuring an article from yours truly. He said, “It spoke to me that day... I’m miserable in my skin and I haven’t achieved any of my goals.”

So he decided to make a change. And it didn’t involve a gym membership.

Rather than overcommit and under-deliver, Smith promised himself he’d ease into things. “I started by getting OUT of bed when my alarm sounded. Immediately. I’m a lover of music, so I turned the music on and started moving as soon as I got out of bed in the morning.”

The progression from there was slow and steady. He started walking after work, gradually increasing his pace every week. He’d do as many pushups as he could before getting in the shower, and he started adding in Tae Bo and bodyweight exercises at home. Eventually, he turned to cycling, “I bought my first road bike and fell in love. I rode every morning and every evening from that point forward. I saw improvements every week in my strength, speed, and cadence. I never expected to enjoy cycling so much. It was something I looked forward to every day.”