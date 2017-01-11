Health

Everything You Need to Know if You're Starting to Work Out for the First Time

working out first time
Nina Gonzales/Thrillist
How to Start Eating Healthier, Even if You Have No Clue What You're Doing

Why Most Popular Resolutions Don't Work (And What to Do Instead)

The 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge

Week 4 and Beyond: You Did It! You Really Did It!

Starting a workout plan sounds good in theory, but if you've never done it before, you may feel intimidated and overwhelmed. Here's what you need to know to get started with the basics. 
 

Cole Saladino/Thrillist
The Only 4 Exercises You Need to Get in Crazy-Good Shape
Getting in shape can be as simple as mastering these four moves. Good for targeting a variety of muscle groups, these exercises will help you tone, firm, and gain strength. 
Nina Gonzales/Cole Saladino/Thrillist
The Habits of People Who Beat Their Hatred of Exercise and Got in Shape
Exercise doesn't exactly top the list of "most fun things to do with your free time." But it doesn't have to be the worst thing in the world. Take it from these people who used to despise working out, and now do it on the regular... and like it! 
MYVISUALS/SHUTTERSTOCK/NINA GONZALES/THRILLIST
Here's Why You Get Sore After a Workout, and What to Do About It
You're going to hurt when you start exercising. Here's everything you need to know.
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist
21 Things No Self-Respecting Person Should Do at the Gym
Please, for the love of god, do not be one of these people at the gym. 
JASON HOFFMAN/DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST
The Best Bodyweight Exercise for Every Muscle
You don't need a bunch of equipment to get in shape -- all you need is your body and some space to move around. 
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist
The Best (and Worst) Cardio Machines at the Gym
Make sure you're using the cardio machines that give you the most bang for your buck... and avoiding the ones that don't.
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist
The Best (and Worst) Ab Exercises if You Want a 6-Pack
Chiseling those abs of steel takes more than a million crunches. In fact, crunches are probably one of the worst exercises for working your ab muscles. Here are some better options. 
OREN AKS/THRILLIST/SKYDIVE ERICK/SHUTTERSTOCK
4 Workout Myths That Are Actually Dangerous
Working out is super-important for overall health, but there are some exercise habits that can end up causing more harm than good, especially if you're not careful. 
Oren Aks/Thrillist
How to Start a Running Habit Even if You Think You Hate It
Running is super-good for you, but it can also be incredibly intimidating, especially if you've never done it before. Here's how to get started on this cardio powerhouse workout.
DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST
The Absolute Best Way to Stretch Every Muscle You Have
Stretching is just as important as any exercise you do. Here's how to stretch every part of your body.

Week 2: Turns Out 'No Pain, No Gain' Is Real
Week 4 and Beyond: You Did It! You Really Did It!
The Things No One Ever Tells You About Losing 100-Plus Pounds
