A Guide to Working Out When It's Terrible and Cold Outside

I’m fairly confident that winter, ironically, is God’s way of letting us know that Hell is real and terrible. Short days, frigid nights, and unpredictable bouts of “wintry mix” (which is like getting the worst flavor of slushy dumped on your head), not to mention icy roads and full-blown blizzards. Winter is pretty much the worst.

And yet, it coincides with New Year’s resolutions, which I’m fairly confident is God’s way of saying, “Joke’s on you!” Because really, who wants to stick to an exercise program when it’s terrible out?

While there’s no way to completely escape the reality of cold-weather exercise (unless, of course, you’re able to move to the tropics), there are ways to make it manageable.