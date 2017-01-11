8 Workouts That Are So Last Year, And What To Do Instead

Trends come and go. We’ve witnessed this with Juicy Couture sweat suits, using “YOLO” as a valid explanation for anything, and Twitter. That’s why we want you to stop doing workouts that are so 2015, and focus on what’s hot right now. Here are eight workout trends that are so last year, and what you should be doing instead.



If your go-to workout is Zumba … try Piloxing instead:

Zumba is the class you and your mom both love because there’s no real workout component, and as long as you stand in the back row, nobody can see how horrible your dances move really are. But it’s time to up the ante, and that’s where Piloxing comes in. Piloxing combines dance with boxing and standing Pilates principles for a workout that feels like Zumba on 15 cups of coffee. Weighted gloves make every punch a strength training move in disguise, so you’ll wake up feeling like you actually worked out (rather than just danced hard at the club).