World Health Organization Begs Everyone to Start Taxing Soda, for Crying Out Loud

Same goes for sugar and the diseases it causes. Most Americans can currently enjoy soft drinks tax-free, and they're dirt cheap to buy. Fountain soda in particular costs just pennies an ounce, and a can of soda is sometimes cheaper than a bottle of water. That's insane! If you're looking for a cheap drink for the family, why wouldn't you choose soda? It's delicious! It's cheap! It could give you diabetes and cost you your lower extremities -- and a boatload in medical expenses -- if you guzzle it like water, but who cares! That's years from now.

It's going to be a tough sell in America

Considering how New Yorkers flipped their shit over the proposed "giant soda" ban back in 2013, it's unclear how the WHO's recommendation will go down, especially given the country's general aversion to more taxes. Some cities have had success, though -- Philadelphia passed a soda tax, and was promptly sued, in typical American fashion. They can take our limbs, but they can never take our freedom [to crush can after can of soda while playing video games]! So inspiring. Berkeley, California saw a drop in sugary beverage consumption after passing a special tax, and Oakland is hoping the same will happen if a November ballot initiative passes.