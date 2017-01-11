The World's Oldest Person's Secret? She Eats Bacon Every Day.

A 116-year-old Brooklyn woman, now the world's oldest person, said getting lots of sleep is the secret to her incredible longevity. Oh and eating bacon every day might have something to do with it, too.
Susannah Mushatt Jones was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person when she turned 116 years old in July, and she swears by the strips of crispy pork goodness, according to a report by USA Today. Jones enjoys a breakfast of bacon, eggs, and grits and even has a sign in her kitchen with sizzlin' sage advice: "Bacon makes everything better." Hell yeah, it does.
And Jones doesn't mess around when it comes to her bacon. As the New York Post reports, an aide at the care facility where she lives said, "she’ll eat bacon all day long." Same, Ms. Jones. Same.
“I never drink or smoke," Jones said, according to Guinness. "I surround myself with love and positive energy. That’s the key to long life and happiness.” This all makes sense, considering bacon turns into happiness once its fully cooked, obviously.
Jones isn't the only centenarian who's pointed to, well, badass factors contributing to their long lives. A 110-year-old New Jersey woman named Agnes Fenton attributes her long life to a daily dose of Miller High Life, and a 109-year-old British woman said she enjoys a drink of whiskey every night.
Based on this evidence, it looks like the key to everlasting life is just eating and drinking whatever you want.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and may just live forever at this point. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.