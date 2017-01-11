The World's Oldest Person's Secret? She Eats Bacon Every Day.

And Jones doesn't mess around when it comes to her bacon. As the New York Post reports, an aide at the care facility where she lives said, "she’ll eat bacon all day long." Same, Ms. Jones. Same.

“I never drink or smoke," Jones said, according to Guinness. "I surround myself with love and positive energy. That’s the key to long life and happiness.” This all makes sense, considering bacon turns into happiness once its fully cooked, obviously.

Jones isn't the only centenarian who's pointed to, well, badass factors contributing to their long lives. A 110-year-old New Jersey woman named Agnes Fenton attributes her long life to a daily dose of Miller High Life, and a 109-year-old British woman said she enjoys a drink of whiskey every night.