A Dermatologist on the Worst Foods for Your Skin

Alcohol

You knew this was coming -- what is it with the best things in life causing so many problems? Sadly, your skin is more than 60% water, and alcohol is pretty darn dehydrating, so that’s going to cause some imbalance. Granted, Dr. Aguh says, “There’s not really convincing evidence that drinking more water makes your skin glow or healthier,” but depleting your body of water definitely won't do it either.



Packaged foods

Along with those cookies, chips, and frozen meals, you’re swallowing artificial additives and preservatives, not to mention lots of salt and sugar. And none of these make your skin happy. All over the world, people are eating food that comes out of a factory, and scientists had to go pretty far to find out what would happen if we didn’t. “There is actually a population in Papua New Guinea that eats really minimally processed foods,” Dr. Aguh says. “And in that population, acne is nonexistent.”