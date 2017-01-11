How to Make It Through Your First Yoga Class Without Looking Like an Idiot

Unless you live in a cave devoid of Wi-Fi and cold-pressed juice bars, you've heard of yoga and how it has soooo many the health benefits. So if you still haven't tried it (and you've bothered to start this article), you're probably on the fence. On the one hand, it would be nice to get a workout and relax, but on the other, does going to yoga mean you're basically joining a soft cult that will make you start anointing your crown chakra with frankincense daily?

I've been practicing for seven years, and my friends have all given me lame excuses for not wanting to come to a class with me. Everything from "yoga is so weird" to "I'm not flexible enough" to "I'm afraid I'm going to fart in class." Here's one more attempt to get everyone to realize you virtually can't make a fool of yourself in a yoga class, unless you try really hard. Namaste, bitches.

