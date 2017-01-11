The Weird Sense That Might Predict How Many Friends You Have

Bizarre, counterintuitive studies appear on the internet all the time, suggesting that red wine cures every disease ever or dark chocolate is the key to happiness. Both of which might be true!

But even by strange-study standards, this one stands out: researchers have found that a person's sense of smell may predict the number of friends they have, because humans are just animals and that makes perfect sense. That, and everyone enjoys smelling things, right?

Does the nose really know?

The sense of smell is important in the animal kingdom, and although human beings are definitely members, we tend to rely less on this sense than other animals. Take, for example, our canine companions, who learn all sorts of things from sniffing their friends' butts, and other critters who use smell to get around in their little animal worlds. However, it still plays an important part in our lives, and a group of scholars decided to study how our sense of smell relates to how many homies we have.