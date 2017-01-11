What We Know About Zika, the Virus That's Freaking Everyone Out

You have to be careful on an individual level, but as Dr. Gordon points out, sexual transmission isn’t likely to have a major impact on the US population: “One of the big things is that usually -- not always, but usually -- people don't have sex with that many people... in a short period of time.” She has lots of confidence in your game, folks! “Most sexually transmitted diseases, like HIV, syphilis, and gonorrhea, have adapted to that in that you are infectious for a very long period of time. With Zika, we still think it’s a short period of time that you’re infectious.”

So if you’re not getting it in all over the place during that probably short period (how long exactly is one of those maddening unknowns), you won’t be personally responsible for an epidemic. At least that’s good, right? “If you look at the epidemiology of the disease -- who gets it, where they get it -- it is more consistent with the mosquitos being by far the predominant way that the virus is spread, rather than through sex,” adds Dr. Schwartz.