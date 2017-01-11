How to Work Out for Free for an Entire Month in NYC

Day 4: Equinox

If you’re seeking a boutique fitness experience, don’t write off Equinox just because it’s a gym. The classes are just as challenging as boutique studios (if not more so), and even the yoga classes have an athletic, high-energy bent. You only get one day to try out this fitness Eden (though you may be able to sweet-talk a membership advisor into extending it for three days), so make it count. The True Barre and Barre + Band classes are on par with major studios like Pure Barre and The Bar Method (skip EQX Barre Burn, which is a good workout, but probably not what you had in mind when you signed up) or seek out one of their signature classes like The Cut (a cardio kickboxing class with light weights), which debuted this year. Contact your local club to set up a tour and arrange your experience.

Free offer: One Equinox experience (three if you’re really nice to your membership advisor, and/or genuinely considering becoming a member)

Original cost: $50 for a day pass