New York State Will Allow Medical Marijuana for Chronic Pain

New York is gradually catching up to other states in rethinking its marijuana policies.

In a shockingly reasonable development, the New York State Department of Health announced Thursday that chronic pain will soon join its short list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana. This means far more New Yorkers will have access to this increasingly accepted form of treatment.

"After conducting a thorough review of the scientific literature, it became clear that there may be certain benefits in the use of medical marijuana by patients suffering from chronic pain," Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said in a statement from the NYSDOH. "Medical marijuana is already helping thousands of patients across New York State, and adding chronic pain as a qualifying condition will help more patients and further strengthen the program."