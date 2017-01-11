NYC ATM Machines Are Way More Disgusting Than You Realized

In NYC, a city where everyone's favorite dive bars and ramen shops are cash-only, ATMs are a necessary evil -- we use them despite our assumptions that they're caked with filth. Turns out we were right... and it's even worse than we thought. A recent study has confirmed that yes, the cash machines we use on a daily basis are in fact brimming with microbes.

The study sampled keypads at 66 ATMs located across the five boroughs, and although "the vast majority of ATM microbial communities were derived from an 'unknown' source,'" researchers also found microbes traced to human skin and feces. Really makes you wonder what those "unknown sources" are, right?