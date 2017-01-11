Brooklyn and Queens to Start Fight Against Zika This Week

This action is just one step in the three-year, $21-million plan the New York City’s health department has set up to prevent the spread of the Zika virus in the five boroughs. In addition to investigating complaints of standing water and developing tools to reduce the mosquito population, the health department recently launched a new interactive website to help residents track by neighborhood all the mosquito surveillance and control activities.

Currently, there are 483 people in New York City diagnosed with Zika, and 49 of them are pregnant women. Even though the health department has assured the city that all of the cases are travel-related, they’ve also noted that the number of cases will only climb as time goes on.