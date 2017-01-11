Weed Is Now Legal in Oregon

It's October, (unless you're reading this late) fall is in the air, Halloween is close, and Oregon just became the third U.S. state to legalize marijuana. As if the state needed another route to quirkiness, it now has the soon-to-be-booming marijuana industry to fuel its fire.

Like most states and countries with lax weed laws, there will still be some strict rules in conjunction with the new law. Oregon.gov's FAQ page provides much-needed answers.

1. Only one quarter-ounce of dried leaves and flowers may be purchased by a retail customer in one day.

2. No concentrates, extracts, edibles, topicals and other marijuana products may only be sold to OMMP patients and caregivers.