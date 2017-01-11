Free Group Workouts in San Francisco You'll Actually Want to Attend

Get fit while learning self-defense

Presidio (& Mission)

At its two San Francisco stores, Sports Basement offers dozens of classes, some of which you have to pay for -- but some of which, fortunately, are gratis. There are classes in bike maintenance, lectures on first aid, hiking groups, and workouts: lots and lots of workouts. Check out the group runs on weekday evenings, or try the group ride that leaves from the Presidio store at 9am on Sundays to head across the bridge. Both the Bryant St store and the Presidio store have yoga classes at 11am on Sundays; the Presidio also has a kids’ yoga class immediately following. Or get a workout in and learn some self-defense at the same time, during the monthly self-defense class, held on the first Wednesday at 6:30pm at the Bryant St location. Check the schedule for all the workouts and classes.