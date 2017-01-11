This Map Charts San Francisco's Pesky Public Pooping Problem

The Tenderloin and The Mission have traditionally been the epicenter of the problem, with spurts of activity elsewhere. But as the gap between poor home-seekers and rich loft-dwellers continues to increase, so spreads the poop. The Tenderloin's lack of control is slowly seeping into the more affluent SoMa and Mid-Market.

Take a look at this stinking data for yourself, and watch the poop-splosion spread:

Kara King is a News Writer for Thrillist and knows the fish/shit smell of SF well. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her Cali nostalgia at @karatillie.