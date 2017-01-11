The Best Free (or Super-Cheap) Winter Workouts in DC

Yoga that costs only karma (or $5)

There are so many dedicated yogis in this town who don’t want to hear ‘I can’t afford yoga’ as an excuse for why you and your practice are stalling. On Mondays, hit up Bicycle Space. This weekly 7:30pm ‘give what you can’ yoga class helps you feel good while stretching, bending, and breathing into your downward dog knowing that your donation is going towards whatever the local advocacy group of the week might be (BYO Mat and arrive early to snag a spot; Metro: Downtown and Adams Morgan)

During the week there are two options for free (or cheap) classes at the various Down Dog Yoga locations. First, announce yourself as a new student (sorry tourists, local ID required) and experience seven free days of unlimited yoga. Then, while you’re deciding which classes are your favorite, do your wallet a favor and sneak out of work a little early for the 4:30pm classes on Friday ($5) that are used to help train DDY’s new teachers.