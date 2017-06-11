Lifestyle

Live Like A Recluse In J.D. Salinger's Former House

Live in J.D. Salinger's house
Open Road Media

J.D. Salinger enjoyed critical praise and wild success upon the publication of Catcher In the Rye in 1951, but he found the public eye to be more smothering than stimulating. In response, he ditched city life for a more secluded one in rural New Hampshire, a move that earned him nearly as much attention for being a recluse as did being a once-in-a-generation literary talent. And the first home he lived in away from it all can now be yours, as it just hit the market for a little under $700,000.

Get that down payment in order, Holden. 

Live in J.D. Salinger's house
All Other Photos: Lang McLaughry Real Estate

The four-bedroom, five bathroom home in Cornish, New Hampshire, was originally built in 1939 by a descendent of renowned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. It's situated on a long and winding dirt road dotted with "NO TRESPASSING" signs.

TMZ would have a helluva time finding this spot even today; for Salinger, that was the point. 

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

He moved into the 2,900-square foot spread in 1953 after splitting with his first wife, Sylvia, and called it home while working on and publishing the remainder of his more notable works, including Nine Stories, Franny and Zooey, Raise High The Roof Beam, Carpenters, and Seymour: An Introduction

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

It's not difficult to see the appeal of the place; for a guy whose livelihood required minimal distraction and isolation, it's a perfect fit.

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

The 12-acre property is treated to sprawling views of the rolling New Hampshire and Vermont backcountry, including Mt. Ascutney, one of the latter state's most popular protected parks.

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

Don't let the decor fool you. Salinger sold the place in the '60s, and the current owner, who purchased in the '80s, has given it quite the make...over? You'll have your chance to swap in fresh furnishings.

As they say, it's got good bones. Albeit old, New England-y ones.

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

The kitchen could certainly use some extra love. 

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

Despite this vaulted post-and-beam setup in the living room, most rooms are much cozier. That, plus the three fireplaces scattered throughout, should keep you nice and toasty through the cold, dark, and isolating winter months. 

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

Quaint reading nook? Check.

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

The finished basement provides a good deal of extra space to house your library-cum-wrapping-paper station-cum-gallery of creepy stuffed animals.

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

No doubt, many a seedling of his work was born here in the master bedroom. Not a lot of space, but plenty of history.

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

Hopefully your children aren't very tall.

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

The detached barn is actually a two-car garage, complete with a fully-equipped in-law apartment. What up, AirBnB listing?

Live in J.D. Salinger's house

Sure, it may not match the opulence of Akon or Ron Howard's places, but this place oozes the charm of a pre-Internet age that brought to light some of the most iconic prose of the 20th century. 


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor and as cliche as it may be, Catcher In The Rye remains one of his all-time favorites.

