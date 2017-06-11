Live Like A Recluse In J.D. Salinger's Former House

J.D. Salinger enjoyed critical praise and wild success upon the publication of Catcher In the Rye in 1951, but he found the public eye to be more smothering than stimulating. In response, he ditched city life for a more secluded one in rural New Hampshire, a move that earned him nearly as much attention for being a recluse as did being a once-in-a-generation literary talent. And the first home he lived in away from it all can now be yours, as it just hit the market for a little under $700,000.
Get that down payment in order, Holden.
The four-bedroom, five bathroom home in Cornish, New Hampshire, was originally built in 1939 by a descendent of renowned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. It's situated on a long and winding dirt road dotted with "NO TRESPASSING" signs.
TMZ would have a helluva time finding this spot even today; for Salinger, that was the point.
He moved into the 2,900-square foot spread in 1953 after splitting with his first wife, Sylvia, and called it home while working on and publishing the remainder of his more notable works, including Nine Stories, Franny and Zooey, Raise High The Roof Beam, Carpenters, and Seymour: An Introduction.
It's not difficult to see the appeal of the place; for a guy whose livelihood required minimal distraction and isolation, it's a perfect fit.
The 12-acre property is treated to sprawling views of the rolling New Hampshire and Vermont backcountry, including Mt. Ascutney, one of the latter state's most popular protected parks.
Don't let the decor fool you. Salinger sold the place in the '60s, and the current owner, who purchased in the '80s, has given it quite the make...over? You'll have your chance to swap in fresh furnishings.
As they say, it's got good bones. Albeit old, New England-y ones.
The kitchen could certainly use some extra love.
Despite this vaulted post-and-beam setup in the living room, most rooms are much cozier. That, plus the three fireplaces scattered throughout, should keep you nice and toasty through the cold, dark, and isolating winter months.
Quaint reading nook? Check.
The finished basement provides a good deal of extra space to house your library-cum-wrapping-paper station-cum-gallery of creepy stuffed animals.
No doubt, many a seedling of his work was born here in the master bedroom. Not a lot of space, but plenty of history.
Hopefully your children aren't very tall.
The detached barn is actually a two-car garage, complete with a fully-equipped in-law apartment. What up, AirBnB listing?
Sure, it may not match the opulence of Akon or Ron Howard's places, but this place oozes the charm of a pre-Internet age that brought to light some of the most iconic prose of the 20th century.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor and as cliche as it may be, Catcher In The Rye remains one of his all-time favorites.