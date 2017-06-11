Lifestyle

This Gorgeous Planter Makes It Impossible To Kill Your Garden

Pikaplant Tableau
Pikaplant

Trying to get a green thumb but have no space in that tiny apartment? Or how about that time you decided to grow some herbs on the windowsill and they went unwatered for days after your weekend got too crazy? Pikaplant's Tableau is a set-it-and-forget-it system so you can successfully grow your own plants like an actual responsible person. 

Pikaplant Tableau
Pikaplant

Without even using electricity (strange, given the company's name) the Tableau automatically waters your plants using a wet-dry process that mimics nature's own cycle. Just fill up the reservoir once, set it on your counter, and don't worry about it again until you have some pots full of plants. Perfect level of responsibility. Pledge about $140 to the Kickstarter campaign here and you'll have one of these, and actual living plants, in your place before you know it.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He can only keep cacti alive.

