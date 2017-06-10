The Isolation Chamber Tent

We all have our own ways of dealing with daily stress. Working out. Drinking. Screaming into the ether. Those are all fine. But unless you've had the pleasure of lounging inside an isolation chamber—a soundproof tank where you float in salt water at skin temperature—you haven't known true relaxation. And thankfully for you, it's easier than ever to get in on that action at home with the release of the Zen Float Tent.
Unlike visiting a traditional isolation chamber, which can cost hundreds of dollars for a single stress-striking session, this $1,700 setup mimics the sensory-deprivation experience in a four-by-eight-foot tent you could fit in your garage, where you can hop in any time you want.
To get it up and running you'll need to assemble the steel frame and fill the vinyl-lined base with a mix of 800 pounds of Epsom salt and 200 gallons of water. From there, let the built-in radiant heaters bring the temperature up, strap on the blackout canvas tent cover, and get in. Under perfect conditions it will be pitch dark inside and you should only be able to hear your heart beating. Chill, dude.
