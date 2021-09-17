How to Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in the DMV

The greater DC region’s Black Restaurant Week returns from Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 26, marking the event’s second iteration in the District. Founded five years ago by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in Houston, Texas, the movement has expanded to 15 regions across the US to highlight and garner support for Black-owned eateries, smoothie shops, bakeries, and more.

Aimed at promoting the sustainability of Black-owned food businesses, this year’s restaurant week has expanded from restaurants to food trucks, sweets, and other non-traditional food businesses. When restaurants all over the region shut their doors due to the pandemic, Black-owned businesses were hit the hardest, so the event is more important than ever after such a tumultuous year for many small businesses. As eateries begin to rebuild, this week serves as an opportunity to revisit old favorites and try out new ventures that emerged despite the challenges, so check out our list of some of the best restaurants in the DMV area to support this week.