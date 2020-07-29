Shopping How to Get 100% Grass-Fed, Farm Raised Meat (and Fish) For a Fraction of the Cost And learn about the farms and farmers supplying your next meal.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you've been on the hunt for delicious, affordable, and top-quality meats from trusted farms (that you can learn all about), you've come to the right place. Enter: FarmFoods. It's a meat delivery site that goes a few steps further to ensure that you, the consumer, know exactly where your meat is coming from, the principles of the farmers raising it, and the price points (which will definitely not break the bank). FarmFoods' ethos is simple: Let the consumer decide what they want after arming themselves with as much knowledge as possible. They forgo fancy advertising and marketing gimmicks so that prices can stay low and you get the best protein possible. And they have no doubt you'll love the results. Here are some of the best sales happening right now.

FarmFoods

Grass-Fed Beef Sampler Pack Price: $99 for 8-10lbs of beef

What you're getting: Less common beef cuts totaling 8-10 pounds and containing 6 different cuts from ones like top sirloin, brisket, Osso Bucco, London broil, sirloin tri-tip, and more.

FarmFoods

Big Pack Heritage Pork Bacon Price: $129 for 7lbs of bacon

What you're getting: 7lbs of cured heritage pork bacon from pastured, hormone free heritage pigs brought up on a nutritious all-vegetarian diet (forage and feed).

FarmFoods

Wild Caught Salmon Pack Price: $99 for 5lbs of wild salmon

What you're getting: Wild salmon that comes from Tony and Heather's certified sustainable fishery where they fish from their own boat named “the Oly” in Alaska. No artificial colors, hormones, or chemicals.

FarmFoods

Variety Pack of Pasture Raised/All NaturalChicken Price: $99 for 13lbs

What you're getting: One large whole chicken (5lbs), about 3 pounds of chicken breast medallions, and about 3 pounds of chicken thighs. All from chickens that are fed a hormone-free, all-natural diet whilst living on small family farms.

FarmFoods

Big Campfire Pack Price: $139 for 60 items

What you're getting: 40 quarter-pound grass-fed and finished hamburger patties and 20 large sausage links (~quarter pound each).

These are just a few highlighted sales. They have a LOT more over at FarmFoods (and pretty much offer every type of meat you could want). While you're there, read all about the farms and get to know the people providing your next meal.

Alex Robinson is a writer & editor for Thrillist. He's 100% getting that campfire pack. Follow him on Instagram @alexanderrobinson