Yes, You Can Totally Make Cocktails Using H Mart Products

Turns out the iconic Korean grocery store is filled with boozy inspiration.

By John deBary

Published on 5/25/2021 at 3:41 PM

H Mart cocktail ingredients
Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist
John deBary is a cocktail expert and author, founder of Proteau, and co-founder of Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation. Youngmi Mayer is a stand-up comedian and co-host of the Feeling Asian podcast. The duo are best friends who got together to give us some advice on what to drink this Valentine’s Day.

One of our favorite things to do as a platonic couple is to go to H Mart, the iconic Korean grocery store, roam the aisles, and talk shit. On a recent morning, we met up on the subway platform, on a mission to figure out our weekend cocktail plans using ingredients we found there. 

Youngmi Mayer: Wait, why are we getting out here? Which H Mart are we going to?

John deBary: The one on Third Avenue?? I thought it would be closer. 

YM: John, last time we went to H Mart, you confidently led us to the train headed to Brooklyn and I kept asking why we were going to Brooklyn, and you were like TRUST ME. And then we had to get off and switch directions.

JdB: I’ve lived in New York for 20 years but whatever, I haven’t been to this H Mart yet so I just want to see how it’s different.Didn’t it used to be a Japanese grocery store?

YM: No, I think it was a M2M, which is a Korean grocery store but, like, less Korean-y than H Mart.

JdB: Ok well there goes my bit about decolonizing Asian grocery stores. Anyway, here we are. I want to cover all the bases and make one non-alcoholic drink and one drink with alcohol. Where should we go first? 

YM: Well I know where the alcohol is, it’s by the register so we should go in through the back door which is kinda our thing.

JdB: Wait, what’s this stuff in the freezer... are these pork noodles? Can we make drinks from anything here??

YM: NO JOHN FOCUS. Oh my god, my favorite thing is when there’s a cartoon mascot of what the food is made of on the package. Like this one is pork sausages so it’s a pig holding a tray of its own meat. And this one is tteokbokki and it’s a cartoon tteokbokki who’s holding its baby with a fork! Eat my baby! 

JdB: And are we supposed to think that this one is made of old Korean women, because there’s a cartoon old Korean woman on the front.

YM: It’s made of ajuma meat.

JdB: This one is the Youngmi brand.

YM: Why because there’s an Asian woman on it?

JdB: No because she’s crying for some reason, but also … a little horny looking?

YM: Crying (and horny) in H Mart. 

JdB: Ok, enough with the meat detour….Ok, here’s the alcohol. We’ve got makkekoli, beer, non-alcoholic chu-hi, which is baffling to me—how is that not just soda? Hey, do you like hard seltzer? 

YM: John, I’m a single mom. Of course I like hard seltzer. 

JdB: I’d rather drink legit sugary soda than non-alcoholic chu-hi. Wait Youngmi, what is that? 

YM: Bong Bong! It’s my favorite Korean soft drink. It’s grape juice that has whole skinless and seedless concord grapes inside. I think they add a little artificial flavoring but artificial grape flavor in Asia is so good compared to the states. I’m going to grab one and try to make a cocktail from it. Oh god, also here is my least favorite soft drink, McCol!! It’s so disgusting, it’s half-coke and half-barley tea and the combo literally tastes like a wet ashtray. 

JdB: I love disgusting drinks. Give me two. This burdock tea I’ve had before, it’s so good. What do you think would be good with it? 

YM: Some Korean-ass pears. Let’s go get them, they’re in the front.

JdB: Oh my god, look at these Strawberry Sparkling Wine Kit-Kats...these line extensions are out of control. Do you even think these taste good? 

YM: NO JOHN FOCUS! Oh wait.. What? I feel like they’re just messing with us at this point. Next is going to be McCol Kit-Kats... John, stop talking. That guy is hot. Did you see him?? I’m going to follow him. 

JdB: His pants are both baggy and too short. How is that appealing? 

YM: He’s not going to need pants for what I’m wanting to do with him. 

JdB: Do you think he comes here to pick up Korean women? 

YM: Oh at H Mart? Maybe? But he’s not white. Reader, he’s not white. So I’m ok with that.

JdB: Ok have fun...Meet me at the pears. 

YM: Ok, fine, nevermind. I will go with you.

JdB: These pears are wildly luxurious. $13 for three. 

YM: Oh those are from where I’m from!

JdB: Yes, I know they are from Korea.

YM: Ha Ha. They’re from Cheonan. So you’re going to make a drink with the Korean pears and the burdock tea?? 

JdB: Yeah plus this “Haitai” pear soda I got in the soda aisle and some black pepper and gochugaru.

YM: YUM. Oh my god John do you realize your drink is basically McCol if it was good?

JdB: Every hungover Korean 70-year-old man will either love or hate me for this. 

YM: So, I am not a bartender but I really want to make an alcoholic Bong Bong. I found this sweetened drinking vinegar that is grape flavored called Petitzel, it basically tastes like a Bong Bong concentrate. So I think I’m going to add that to some vodka and top it with seltzer and sliced grapes. It should end up being sweet, sour, and very grapey. 

JdB: Yeah that sounds great. Basic mom hard seltzer, but make it fashion.

McCol, 2.0

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Haitai Pear Drink
  • 2 ounces burdock tea
  • 6 turns Black pepper
  • ⅛ of a Korean pear chopped into 1 inch chunks
  • ¾ ounce lemon
Directions:

Shake and strain into a gochugaru-rimmed cocktail coupe and garnish with pear slices.

MILB (Mom I’d Like To Bong)

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces vodka 
  • 1 ounce Petitzel Grape Drinking Vinegar
  • 2 ounce Bong Bong
  • 3 ounces seltzer (alcoholic seltzer if you’re a single mom)
Directions:

Combine vodka, grape vinegar, and Bong Bong in a tall glass with ice. Stir to combine. Top with seltzer. Garnish with sliced grapes on a pick.

