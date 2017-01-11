12 Things the Rest of the World Needs to Thank Atlanta For

You, a person living in the greatest pollen-blasted, traffic-snarled city in America, know that Atlanta deserves a lot more gratitude and appreciation than it gets. Though there’s absolutely no shortage of greatness for which people should be thanking our city for delivering to the world, today is as good a day as any to list of some of the most important gifts ATL has given the globe. We'll patiently wait on our Hallmark card and a tribute of beer money for our trouble.



Lay’s potato chips

Herman Lay is from Charlotte, and started his first potato chip business in Nashville. But it was in ATL that he became a salesman for a food product company he eventually took over. From there, he started hustling popcorn, peanut butter cracker sandwiches, and now, an assortment of snacks that kept you and everybody else that’s ever breathed oxygen alive through college -- and to this day. Praise Lay’s.

