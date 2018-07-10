Everything You Need to Do This Spring in Atlanta

TBA location

If you’ve never had the African rice dish, the Atlanta Jollof Festival will give you a chance to catch up on a lifetime of eating it. Your five tasting tickets get you bowls of it from countries ranging from Nigeria, to Cameroon, to Sierra-Leone, and Liberia, and there’ll be dances, a two-hour wine and beer open bar for VIPs, and hype African songs deejayed.

Cost: $10-$90 (whether you want GA tix or the full VIP experience)