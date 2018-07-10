Lifestyle

Everything You Need to Do This Spring in Atlanta

5k Foam Fest Fun Run
Thank goodness winter came and went without too much madness this year; after a hole in the interstate in 2017 and a few frosty days of frozen roads, we made it through to reasonable weather and utility bills -- hooray for ATL! Now it’s time to get really chunky, spend a month doing fun physical stuff as the sun really comes out, and then just hang outside all weekend. Use this three-month calendar and make sure you know where the rest of us will be this season.

The Tipsy Zone
Friday
Mar 16

See improv under the influence

Highland Ballroom
An Evening of Tipsy Comedy is exactly that; a group of improvsters will reenact two episodes of The Twilight Zone while/after drinking. There will also be audience drinking games and specialty cocktails!
Cost: $12
Friday
Mar 16

Eat unlimited chocolate, see art

The B Complex
This two-night art show will start at 8pm, last until 2am, and feature unlimited chocolate eating as well as photographers, artists, body painters, and bands... all creating things that go with chocolate, apparently.
Cost: $15-$20
Saturday
Mar 17

Spend St. Patrick's Day the way Irish gods intended

ASW Distillery
You’ll get five drink tickets for your choice of whiskey samples or two-ticket half-cocktails (Moscow mules, Sazeracs, Old Fashioneds), and a green cocktail. Plus Doggy Dogg will be there slinging franks as you watch March Madness games.
Cost: $15-$49 (the latter price includes a bottle of rye)
Wednesday
Mar 21

Drool over domestic and international whips

Georgia World Congress Center
Starting today, there’ll be hundreds of new and pre-production rides to stare at lovingly across a 400,000-square-foot show floor. Go dream.
Cost: $12, cash only
Saturday
Mar 24

Help open a Hugh Acheson playhouse

SunTrust Park
Mr. Empire State South is opening Punch Bowl Social, and the public’s invited to experience the gamer space, where you can eat sportsy Acheson creations like “OMFG GF” Southern fried chicken, lobster-bacon fries, and street tacos, all while sharing the kind of punches you drink to make you feel better -- not the kind where your friends are literally hitting you. Oh, and activities: There’s a bocce court, karaoke rooms, bowling, ping-pong, Bonzini, VR gaming, and also board games.
Cost: $20
Saturday
Mar 31

Go to a festival dedicated to everyone's favorite pork product

Dad's Garage Theatre
Baconfest: There’s nothing like it. Unlimited beer, bacon, and games, all at once, with hundreds of ATL lunatics who eat/drink/act just like you when they have the same wonderful things in abundance.
Cost: $45-$55 (advance to day of)
5k foam fest fun run
Sunday
Apr 1

Immerse yourself in Iranian culture

Piedmont Park
Dig into life as Iranians and other Farsi-speaking people know it at this fifth annual event, where more than 30,000 folks will eat great ethnic food and groove to traditional music.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Apr 7

ATL Bicycle riders, unite!

Gordon White Park
The organization Red, Bike & Green Atlanta wants to show the world that Atlanta’s black community is with the bike life, so they’ve put together a two-part event. First is a get-together ride with POC bikers, and later, an inclusive event of all the bikers of all colors and cultures. A big after-party follows.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Apr 7

Run through obstacles and get foamy

Lanier Islands
The 5K Foam Fest is a marathon with more than 22 wet obstacles, including 2.3 million cubic feet of foam, the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, and a bunch of mud pits for you to get dirty and clean again in an infinity loop of outdoor fun.
Cost: $55 now, but prices will increase
Saturday
Apr 7

Get outside on ATL's most crazy street

Olmsted Linear Park
The Spring Festival on Ponce is two days of fine arts from 125+ local and regional crafters and artists.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Apr 8

Take back Atlanta's streets with your Schwinn

Downtown
You’ll bike 4.4 miles east to Lake Claire with a citywide gang of cyclists who refuse to be bullied by cars (and get the police to close the roads to vehicles). If you’ve never done this before, sign up ASAP.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Apr 21

See Sandy Springs as an outdoor art gallery

6100 Lake Forest Dr., Sandy Springs
The seventh annual Sandy Springs Artsapalooza will have more than 150 painters, sculptors, jewelers, and people who craft that leather and metal you like to wear sometimes at night, all showing off their stuff outside amid live acoustic performances, surrounded by gourmet food trucks.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Apr 22

Take the sounds outside at Music in The Park ATL

West End
The open-streets event Music in the Park ATL will see a mile of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard closed to cars for four hours during the afternoon, leading to the Westside Trail at Gordon White Park, and two more miles of biking, skating, walking, and live music.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Apr 28

Walk all up in someone's beautiful home

Inman Park
The 47th Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes starts today; there’ll be lots and lots of local arts and crafts, beer for the drinking, and homes for the walking through.
Cost: Free for the festival; $20-$25 for the tours
Saturday
Apr 28

Hit up the Duluth Arts Fest

3167 Main Street; Duluth
The second annual Duluth Spring Arts Festival is a “for artists by artists” gathering with 86 or more people who paint, take photos, and create all types of cools crafts, plus it’s dog-friendly.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Apr 29

Eat your way through Marietta

Marietta Square
The Taste of Marietta is back with food samplings from the Cobb County town’s best restos, live music, and more.
Cost: Free entry; $1-$5 for tastings
Atlanta Jazz Festival
Saturday
May 5

Get north of the perimeter for a huge arts fest

Historic Roswell Town Square
Almost 100 creators will bring their self-made designs (jewelry, fine art, random things) out so that you can drink enough to want to buy them and make your house look super eclectic. It’s two days of music, food trucks, dancing, and happy people in the northeast ‘burb.
Cost: Free
Friday
May 11

Dance all day to beats that shake

Central Park
EDM festival Shaky Beats is back for three days of booming systems and bad dancing, with a huge lineup that includes Marshmello, Ludacris, and a hell of a lot more acts.
Cost: $33-$1,200 (GA, VIP, and platinum packages are all available)
Saturday
May 12

Walk through Chastain eating, drinking, and buying local

Chastain Park
Chastain, one of ATL’s biggest festivals, hosts over 185 artisans who give demos while you listen to live acoustic jams.
Cost: Free
Saturday
May 19

Party with lovers of tacos and margaritas

Historic Old Fourth Ward Park
The ATL Margarita and Taco Fest is coming for your liver and winter diet. Hit 40 taco vendors and 12 bars, for the culture.
Cost: Free admission, plus however much you spend on tacos and drinks
Saturday
May 26

See ATL's big jazz fest

Piedmont Park
There’s nothing like the Atlanta Jazz Festival if you’re the type who likes a free event with music that allows you to bring your own whatever and camp out on the lawn.
Cost: Free
Saturday
May 26

Drink like an animal with actual animals

Zoo Atlanta
Brew at the Zoo is where you get to sample 70 beers, knowing that gorillas would do the same if they could, and knowing you’re supporting conservation efforts with your ticket purchase.
Cost: TBA, so check the website
Saturday
May 26

Eat so much jollof

TBA location
If you’ve never had the African rice dish, the Atlanta Jollof Festival will give you a chance to catch up on a lifetime of eating it. Your five tasting tickets get you bowls of it from countries ranging from Nigeria, to Cameroon, to Sierra-Leone, and Liberia, and there’ll be dances, a two-hour wine and beer open bar for VIPs, and hype African songs deejayed.
Cost: $10-$90 (whether you want GA tix or the full VIP experience)
Sunday
May 27

Do an arts festival on the ATL BeltLine

Historic Fourth Ward Park
Now that all that OTP festival stuff has drained your appetite for seeing what’s beyond the city limits, come back into town for the sixth annual Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival and keep the craft binge going.
Cost: Free

