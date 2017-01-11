14 Guilty Pleasures Every Atlantan Secretly Loves

Drinking immediately after church

Only God can judge you.

Bragging about the women-to-men ratio (if you're a single man)

Mention it enough times to your single or married out-of-town buddies, and you might even start believing your chances of dating someone super-attractive this year are getting better.

Pretending to be VIP

Everyone sees you acting like you’re not supposed to be in this same line as the rest of us. And we’ll all make sure you see us smirking when you walk to the back of the line, after the bouncer informs you that your famous cousin must have forgotten to put your name on the list. Unless you somehow trick them into getting in… in that case... yo, hook us up!