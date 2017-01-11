The Atlanta Summer Bucket List: 35 Things to Do Before Fall

Shoot the Hooch

If you’ve been in Atlanta long enough, you know this is not about shooting a dog. It’s what you do with a floating device, friends, beer, and our lovely Chattahoochee River.

See a Stone Mountain laser show

You’ve got until August 6 to see the fireworks, actual fire, digital graphics display, and yes, LASERS, at Lasershow Spectacular in Mountainvision®. It’s nightly! You have no excuse.

Watch the Centennial Olympic fireworks on July 4th

There are rooftops all around the park that’ll let you up to the deck for a magnificent view of sparkly, colorful explosions of lighted gunpowder -- or whatever the hell they put in firecrackers these days.

OR see the July 4th fireworks at Lenox Square mall

This is the move if you really want to get a nice cardigan from Neiman Marcus or need to get your iPhone fixed at the Apple Store prior to your fireworks show. Oh, the fireworks are pretty amazing, too.