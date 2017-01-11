10 Things I Will Never Understand About Atlanta

As a Florida native, I've travelled extensively around the South… primarily, to escape the swampy apocalyptic hellscape that is Florida. And during my jubilant gallivanting, I've had the great pleasure to pass through Atlanta a number of times (and no, not only during a layover at Hartsfield-Jackson) and take in so much of what ATL has to offer. I've sampled your cuisines. I've frequented your bars. I've watched your show, written, directed, and starring Donald Glover.

Still, I have my questions. For instance, why the hell are so many streets named Peachtree? And why are your strip clubs so incontrovertibly dope? After many sleepless nights, I decided to launch an investigation. My first stop was the library… where I could use their internet for free. It was there I realized I had unintentionally taken the red pill and descended down the rabbit hole (and not the one that sells bizarre figurines on Colquitt Ave). It led me to an awareness that there are actually a lot of things I simply don't understand about Atlanta… 10 to be exact.