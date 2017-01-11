Atlanta's 30 Most Beloved Attractions, Ranked

24. Atlanta History Center

Ever wanted to learn more about ATL? You could of course watch the movie -- T.I. really isn’t a bad actor! -- or you could get serious and visit the AHC in Buckhead. If nothing else, it’ll make you feel some sort of ownership of our city, and lord knows that will go away as soon as you walk outside and see all those surrounding Paces Ferry mansions.

23. Swan House

It’s a lovely old Renaissance-revival-styled Buckhead mansion, calling out to your eyes to swoon over its old-school glamour and Southern charm. Too bad it was paid for with cotton money that was, um... “earned.” Right.

22. Atlanta Botanical Garden

Walking around and breathing in the fragrant air is enough to make your lover forgive all of your stupidity and unwarranted jokes. Everybody should go here at least once a year -- it’s good for your soul.