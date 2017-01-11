Local Atlanta Businesses You Should Be Supporting in 2017

Started by Morehouse and Georgia Tech alum Dr. Paul Judge, Luma is basically Wi-Fi that works like Surround Sound in your home, expanding the signal so you don’t have dead zones that slow down all that streaming you do. You get three little hexagon shaped Luma devices that act like separate routers, which will locate and work around Wi-Fi-blocking obstacles in your crib you after you’ve configured it through their app. Judge is already a very successful technology entrepreneur, having created Purewire and several other tech companies that have been acquired by major VC firms. He’s among a very small amount people in Atlanta who has shown willingness to give local startups the seed money they need. TechSquare Labs, the innovation hub Judge also cofounded in Midtown, is throwing a $100K startup battle in April, and they host recurring events and meetups such as “Women Who Code” lectures and more. He’s even known to hold marathon coding sessions with Morehouse students at his home from time to time.